Police Searching For Alleged Shooting Suspect
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 28th, 2023, 2:43pm
Windsor Police are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in the city’s east-end.
On February 25th, 2023, police received a report that a 24-year-old man was observed on social media pointing a firearm at a camera. Through investigation, officers learned that days before this incident, the suspect allegedly fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road. This incident was not reported to the police right away and no injuries were reported.
Investigators have identified the suspect as David ‘Ivan’ Trombley from Windsor.
Trombley is wanted for:
- Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence
- Discharge of a firearm into a place
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Mischief under $5,000
- Failure to comply with a release order
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
Police say Trombley should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.