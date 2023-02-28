Police Searching For Alleged Shooting Suspect

Windsor Police are currently searching for a suspect who allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in the city’s east-end.

On February 25th, 2023, police received a report that a 24-year-old man was observed on social media pointing a firearm at a camera. Through investigation, officers learned that days before this incident, the suspect allegedly fired a shot at a home in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road. This incident was not reported to the police right away and no injuries were reported.

Investigators have identified the suspect as David ‘Ivan’ Trombley from Windsor.

Trombley is wanted for:

Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

Discharge of a firearm into a place

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with a release order

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Police say Trombley should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.