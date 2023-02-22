Light SnowNow
Police Looking To Identify Silver City Movie Theatre Suspects

Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 4:01pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify suspects who they say broke into Windsor’s old Silver City theatre.

Police say the break-in took place on February 20th, 2023.

The suspects gained entry into the property and loaded stolen items in to a silver/grey Caravan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Windsor Police.

