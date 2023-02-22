Police Looking To Identify Silver City Movie Theatre Suspects
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 4:01pm
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify suspects who they say broke into Windsor’s old Silver City theatre.
Police say the break-in took place on February 20th, 2023.
The suspects gained entry into the property and loaded stolen items in to a silver/grey Caravan.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Windsor Police.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message