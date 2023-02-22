Police Looking To Identify Silver City Movie Theatre Suspects

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify suspects who they say broke into Windsor’s old Silver City theatre.

Police say the break-in took place on February 20th, 2023.

The suspects gained entry into the property and loaded stolen items in to a silver/grey Caravan.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Windsor Police.