Police Looking For Suspect After Downtown Break And Enter

Monday February 13th, 2023, 1:25pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect who they allege broke into a business.

Police say the suspect in the photo is wanted in relation to a break in at a business in the 700 block of Ouellette. They say $4,000 worth of equipment was taken in the break in.

If you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Windsor Police.

