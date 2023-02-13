Police Looking For Suspect After Downtown Break And Enter
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday February 13th, 2023, 1:25pm
Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect who they allege broke into a business.
Police say the suspect in the photo is wanted in relation to a break in at a business in the 700 block of Ouellette. They say $4,000 worth of equipment was taken in the break in.
If you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to call Windsor Police.
