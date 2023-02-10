Police Looking For Missing Senior

Windsor Police are looking for a missing man.

They say 80-year-old Ian Macdonald was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Avenue on February 3rd.

At that time he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves. He was also pulling a black cart.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Please call police if you see him.