Police Looking For Missing Senior

Friday February 10th, 2023, 3:30pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for a missing man.

They say 80-year-old Ian Macdonald was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Avenue on February 3rd.

At that time he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves. He was also pulling a black cart.

Please call police if you see him.

