Police Looking For Missing Senior
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 10th, 2023, 3:30pm
Windsor Police are looking for a missing man.
They say 80-year-old Ian Macdonald was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Factoria Avenue on February 3rd.
At that time he was wearing a bright yellow/green coat, jeans, black shoes, and gloves. He was also pulling a black cart.
Please call police if you see him.
