Light RainNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesFri
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySat
2 °C
36 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Investigate Wyandotte Street Assault

Thursday February 9th, 2023, 1:08pm

Crime & Police News
0
0
0

Windsor Police are conducting an investigation into an assault that occurred in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Road.

They say one male has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they will update the situation as needed.

Marentette Road is closed from Assumption Street to Wyandotte Street East. Brant Street is closed from Louis Avenue to Parent Avenue. You’re asked to use alternate routes.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message