Police Investigate Wyandotte Street Assault

Windsor Police are conducting an investigation into an assault that occurred in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Road.

They say one male has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they will update the situation as needed.

Marentette Road is closed from Assumption Street to Wyandotte Street East. Brant Street is closed from Louis Avenue to Parent Avenue. You’re asked to use alternate routes.