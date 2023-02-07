OPP Investigating Shots Fired At A Home In Lakeshore

OPP is investigating after shots were fired at a residence on Cleophas Drive in Lakeshore.

Police say initial reports indicated that an unknown individual (or individuals) had fired multiple rounds at an occupied residential home on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services attended the scene to process evidence.

There are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Essex County OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage in the date time range of Friday, January 27th, 2023, between 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that may help with this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.