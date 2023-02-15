One Charged After Leamington Theft



One person has been charged following a theft in Leamington.

OPP say around 3:45pm on Thursday, February 10th, 2023, they were called to a report of a theft from a vehicle on Erie Street South. The victim stated that credit cards and personal identification were among the items stolen.

On Friday, February 11th, 2023, a report was made to Leamington Detachment OPP that a wallet was stolen from a victim while at a business on Talbot Street East.

Further information led investigators to local businesses, where it was determined that an individual had used credit cards to make multiple purchases.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, on February 15th, 2023, officers arrested and charged David Peter Perciballi, 39 years of age of Leamington, with use of credit card (ten counts) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts).

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.