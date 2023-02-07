One Arrested, One Wanted After Victim Allegedly Beaten

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to an aggravated assault near downtown.

On February 6th, 2023, at approximately 5:30pm, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue after receiving a call that a male had been beaten.

After reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, officers alleged that two suspects cornered the victim and struck him several times. Police allege the suspects chased the victim into the building where they stole his backpack, before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were quickly identified as Terrence Dusa, 31, and Teanna Logan, 28.

Dusa was arrested a short time later, and has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Logan on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with an offensive weapon. She is described as a white woman, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build and dyed long red hair.

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.