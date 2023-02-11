Off-Duty Windsor Police Officer Charged With Impaired Driving In Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Police have arrested and charged an off-duty member of the Windsor Police Service with impaired driving.

Police say just after 1:00am on February 11th, 2023, they conducted a traffic stop in downtown Chatham. The driver of the vehicle, Windsor Police Constable Warren Anglin, was arrested and has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol and impaired operation of a conveyance with blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg.

The Windsor Police Service has suspended Anglin until further notice.

Police also say that back on October 3rd, 2022, Anglin was charged with impaired driving after he was arrested following a motor vehicle collision in downtown Windsor. He had been reassigned to administrative duties since the incident.

As the matter is currently before the court, the Chatham-Kent Police Service and Windsor Police Service say they will not be releasing any further information.