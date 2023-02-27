Leamington Man Arrested After Assault Investigation

Leamington Detachment OPP have laid charges in relation to an assault in the Municipality of Leamington.

On February 14th, 2023, police were informed of an assault that occurred in a residence on Talbot Street East in Leamington.

Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted, and their vehicle was taken without their permission. The victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, on February 24th, 2023, a 37-year-old resident of Leamington was charged with:

Assault S.266

Forcible Confinement S.279(2)

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent S.335(1)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.