Leamington Lays 88 Charges To 12 Greenhouses

Leamington has laid 88 charges to 12 individual greenhouse owners operating in contravention of the Municipality of Leamington’s Greenhouse Light Abatement By-law.

The by-law requires owners of greenhouses utilizing lights to have installed and keep closed sidewall and endwall curtains from 5:00pm to 8:00 am. Those Greenhouse Owners who had not already installed curtains on the greenhouse ceiling were required to submit evidence that the Owner would be able to install ceiling curtains on or before October 1st, 2023. Alternatively, Owners could submit a declaration that the greenhouse lights would be shut off and remain off. The date upon which either of these documents was required to be submitted was October 1st, 2022.

Only two Owners submitted evidence related to a planned ceiling curtain installation. No Owners submitted a declaration that lights would be shut off and remain off.

Since November 2022, Leamington By-law Enforcement Officers have engaged in a patrol of the Municipality for the purpose of gathering evidence of Greenhouse Owners operating in contravention of the By-law. As a result of this ongoing investigation, By-law Enforcement Officers have laid 88 charges under Part III of the Provincial Offences Act upon 12 individual Greenhouse Owners.

Officials say the charges reflect numerous contraventions across many calendar days. The matters will not be heard by the courts for a number of months. In the interim, investigations will continue and further proceedings are pending.

“It is unfortunate that several greenhouse owners continue to be in violation of our By-law, particularly those greenhouse owners with whom the Municipality settled previous proceedings,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We are hopeful that in most cases, compliance will be achieved within a reasonable amount of time.”

By-law 41-22 can be viewed in its entirety here.