Lasalle Police Makes Arrest After Multiple Commercial Break And Enters

LaSalleP Police have made an arrest after an investigation was launched into overnight break and enters/thefts in an Industrial area on February 20th, 2023.

On February 22nd, LaSalle Patrol Officers and members of the Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant to search a residence in the City of Windsor.

During the search, investigators located and seized a large number of industrial tools with a total estimated value of $16 000.00, which had been reported stolen during three commercial break and enters/thefts in LaSalle and one commercial break-and-enter in Lakeshore. Also recovered were two large electrical transformers valued at $10 000.00 that were stolen during another overnight commercial theft in LaSalle.

These crimes occurred between the summer of 2022 and February 2023.

The 35-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with one count of break and enter, one count of theft under $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges for all four of the occurrences have been consolidated.

Investigators were able to identify most of the stolen tools through serial numbers as well as unique engravings that were added by the owners. Police still have several industrial power tools as a result of the seizure, which has not been identified. If anyone has been a victim of a theft of such tools and can identify them through serial numbers, engravings, or unique identifying marks we ask that you contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.

During the investigation into these occurrences, police reviewed video surveillance systems and observed three individuals committing the thefts using an older model black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The other two suspects have not yet been identified. If anyone has information with regards to this investigation or the identity of the other two culprits, they are asked to call the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477.