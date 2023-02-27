Four Drunk Drivers Arrested

Essex County OPP have been busy with impaired drivers over the past week.

On February 18th, at 11:22pm, members of the Tecumseh Detachment Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road in the Town of Tecumseh, for the report of a collision.

As a result of the investigation a 43-year-old woman from Tecumseh has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs S.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) S.320.14(1)(b)

On February 23rd, at 8:23pm, members of the Tecumseh Detachment Ontario Provincial Police, were dispatched to Herbert Street in the Town of Tecumseh, for the report of a collision.

As a result of the investigation a 70-year-old man from Tecumseh has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs S.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) S.320.14(1)(b)

On February 25th, at 7:18am, members of the Leamington Detachment Ontario Provincial Police, were dispatched to County Road 33 in the Municipality of Leamington, for the report of a single vehicle into a ditch.

As a result of the investigation a 19-year-old man from Leamington has been charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs S.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) S.320.14(1)(b)

On February 26th, at 9:26pm, members of the Lakeshore Detachment Ontario Provincial Police, were dispatched to North Talbot Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore, for the report of a single vehicle collision.

As a result a 55-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged under the Criminal Code with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) S.320.14(1)(b).