Fatal Crash On County Road 34

Last updated: Tuesday February 7th, 2:07pm

A fatal collision in Kingsville on County Road 34 between March Sideroad and Cameron Sideroad is under investigation.

OPP say that a single vehicle left the roadway in the early morning hours, stuck a parked vehicle and burst into flames.

One person escaped the vehicle, but two others were killed.

Police say County Road 34 was closed for several hours today but has since reopened.