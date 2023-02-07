SunnyNow
6 °C
42 °F
RainThu
12 °C
54 °F		CloudyFri
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
3 °C
37 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Fatal Crash On County Road 34

Tuesday February 7th, 2023, 7:52am

Accidents
0
0
0

Last updated: Tuesday February 7th, 2:07pm

A fatal collision in Kingsville on County Road 34 between March Sideroad and Cameron Sideroad is under investigation.

OPP say that a single vehicle left the roadway in the early morning hours, stuck a parked vehicle and burst into flames.

One person escaped the vehicle, but two others were killed.

Police say County Road 34 was closed for several hours today but has since reopened.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message