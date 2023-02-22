Drug Bust In Leamington
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 11:02am
One person has been charged after a drug investigation in Leamington.
Police say on Friday, February 17th, 2023; they executed a search warrant at a Garrison Avenue address.
During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and currency of an approximate value of $50,000. One person was taken into custody without incident.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
A 55-year-old Leamington person has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 17th, 2023.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message