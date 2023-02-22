Freezing RainNow
Drug Bust In Leamington

Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 11:02am

One person has been charged after a drug investigation in Leamington.

Police say on Friday, February 17th, 2023; they executed a search warrant at a Garrison Avenue address.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and currency of an approximate value of $50,000. One person was taken into custody without incident.

A 55-year-old Leamington person has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on April 17th, 2023.

