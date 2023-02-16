Do You Know This Person?
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 15th, 2023, 8:55pm
Windsor Police want to know if you know this sticky-fingered suspect.
They say on February 6th, 2023, he broke into an apartment building in the 200 block of Strabane Avenue and stole money from an office in the main lobby.
He fled the scene on a red and black bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
