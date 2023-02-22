Construction Underway At New East Windsor Popeyes

Construction has started at the site of Windsor’s fourth Popeyes chicken restaurant.

The new restaurant will be the first Popeyes in the area East of Walker Road, on the corner of Tecumseh Road East and Buckingham Drive.

Popeyes officials and Mayor Drew Dilkens broke ground on the site last May. The property had been used as a garden centre since it was home to Country Time doughnuts, which was levelled in a Christmas Day explosion in 2005

The new restaurant, being built by Daher Developments and TAC Group, is expected to open later this year at its 5178 Tecumseh Road East address.