B&E Suspect Arrested In Lakeshore

Lakeshore OPP have arrested a suspect after a break and enter.

On February 26th, 2023, at 3:14am, members of the Lakeshore Detachment Ontario Provincial Police, were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of County Road 8, Municipality of Lakeshore, for the report of a break and enter in progress.

It was reported that someone was inside the secured property, officers arrived on scene and located an individual that was arrested without incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result, Jean Paul Lacounte, 33 years of age of Amherstburg, was charged with theft under $5000 S.334(b).

The accused was release from police custody and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on March 23rd, 2023.