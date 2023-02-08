NEWS >
Amherstburg Taxi Driver Thwarts Grandparent Scam

Wednesday February 8th, 2023, 6:47pm

Windsor Police photo

An Amherstburg taxi driver is being recognized for saving an elderly member from being scammed out of her savings.

Police say that on February 3rd, 2023, Abdullahi Farah picked up an 86-year-old passenger who requested that he take her to a nearby financial institution. Through a brief conversation, he quickly realized that she was being manipulated by a fraudster into thinking that her grandson had been arrested and that she needed to withdraw a large sum of money to bail him out of jail.

Farah immediately became concerned and contacted the Windsor Police Service about the situation. Officers met with Farah and the passenger at the bank and were able to intervene, saving the woman from losing thousands of dollars.

“We would like to thank Mr. Farah for his quick thinking and fast action,” said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “He came across a person in trouble and selflessly took it upon himself to help them. His actions are commendable and an extraordinary example of good citizenship.”

