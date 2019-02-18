Windsor Man Charged For Assaulting Guelph Police Officer

A Windsor man is facing charges after an incident in Guelph.

Guelph police say that on February 16th, 2019 they were contacted by the Ontario Provincial Police requesting a check on a male for his well-being.

The male was located in a vehicle on Wellington Street West and spoken to.

Police say that the male is alleged to have been consuming alcohol and they believed he intoxicated and asked him to exit the vehicle.

The male did so and became aggressive with police.

James Marchildon, a 49 year old Windsor male, was arrested and charged with assault police and operation of a conveyance while intoxicated.