Suspect Arrested While Attempting To Break Into Vehicle

A 48-year-old Windsor man was arrested by police after he was caught trying to break into a vehicle.

Police say that around 10:30am on Monday, February 4th, 2019 they were called to the area of McEwan Avenue and Pelletier Street for a report of a suspicious person using tools in an attempt to gain access to a vehicle.

Officers arrived in the area within three minutes, and found a male suspect matching the description standing next to a vehicle with tools in his hands, and a T-handle tool was protruding from the vehicle door.

Officers approached the suspect to investigate, however he fled from officers on foot.

After a brief foot chase, officers attempted to apprehend and arrest the suspect in the area of Curry Avenue and Pelletier Street.

The suspect was uncooperative and refused to put down the tools he still had in his possession. While attempting to place the suspect in handcuffs, the suspect continued to resist arrest and a conductive energy weapon was deployed. The suspect was secured in handcuffs and arrested.

Through investigation and search of the suspect, officers seized a knife, pliers, coat hanger, keys, and a T-handle tool that was located still inside the window of the damaged vehicle.

Orest Kozub is charged with mischief under $5,000, possess break and enter tools, two counts of assault peace officer and resist peace officer.