Cyclist Passes Away Following Collision

An adult female cyclist who was struck by a vehicle on January 17th has passed away.

The crash took place at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Parent Avenue.

As a result, the incident has been classified as a fatal motor vehicle investigation.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.