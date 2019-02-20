Charges Laid In Human Trafficking Investigation

Windsor Police have laid charges in a human trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at approximately 1pm officers attended a Windsor hotel for a complaint involving possible human trafficking.

Officers arrived and located an adult female who had recently traveled to Windsor from another province with an acquaintance.

Through investigation it was determined that since being in Windsor, the female had been assaulted, threatened, and forced to work in the sex trade by the acquaintance.

The primary suspect had left the area in a vehicle, possibly heading out of province.

Investigators communicated with partner police agencies, who located the suspect vehicle along Highway 401 near Woodstock. The suspect was arrested without incident in relation to this investigation and transported back to Windsor to appear before the court.

An adult male from Quebec faces a number of charges including human trafficking, assault, forcible confinement, uttering a threat, theft under $5000.