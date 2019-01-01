Windsor Man Arrested Following “Edged Weapon” Incident In Leamington

A Windsor man is facing charges following what Leamington OPP are calling an “edged weapon incident.”

Police say that around 6pm on New Year’s Eve a woman was driving on Whitwam Street in Leamington when she was flagged down by a pedestrian claiming he had been stabbed.

The woman transported the 24-year-old Leamington man to an area hospital suffering from potentially life-altering injuries.

Through investigation, police attended an apartment complex on Lutsch Avenue in Leamington where a 21-year-old Windsor man was arrested.

The accused is scheduled to attend a bail hearing in Windsor and will be charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.