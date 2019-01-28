Suspect Arrested During Downtown Break And Enter

A Windsor man is facing charges after he was caught breaking int a downtown Windsor business.

Police say it was around 4am on Friday, January 25th, 2019 that they were called to a break and enter in progress in the 300 block of University Avenue East.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a device to gain entry into a storage room.

The storage room door was damaged and had been locked from the inside. Officers were able to use a key to gain entry and immediately located the suspect who was arrested without incident.

The suspect was searched and a quantity of tools and a prohibited knife were located and seized.

William Darrow, a 40 year male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a break and enter instrument. five counts of possess prohibited weapon while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation.