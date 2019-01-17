SIU Clears Windsor Police In December Arrest

Thursday January 17th, 2019

Posted at 9:41am

City News
The Special Investigations Unit has terminated an investigation into an interaction that occurred last month in Windsor.

At approximately 2:45am on December 8th, 2018, a 36-year-old man was arrested in the area of University Avenue and Ouellette Avenue for being intoxicated in a public place.

The man was handcuffed and taken to the police station, where he complained of a sore hand. He was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

SIU Director Tony Loparco said, “The injury to the man’s hand occurred prior to his contact with the police. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

