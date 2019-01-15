Police Arrest Suspect Hiding In Ceiling Of Downtown Business

Windsor Police busted a suspect hiding in a ceiling of a business that he broke into.

Police say it was around 9:30pm on Monday, January 14th, 2019 that they were called to a business in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East for reports of someone carrying a bag that had forced his way through a front window to gain entry.

Officers arrived and found the broken window and several items belonging to the business scattered throughout the store.

They viewed video surveillance and observed the male suspect take a laptop, place it in his bag, and then it appeared the suspect exited through the rear door.

After further investigation the suspect’s bag was located at the rear of the store. After this finding, it was believed the suspect could still be in the store.

Officers then heard movement in the ceiling and located the suspect. They deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon to gain control of the suspect who was un-cooperative and concealing an unknown object in his hands.

The suspect was arrested after a brief struggle with officers and he sustained minor injuries.

The laptop was recovered and several break and enter tools were seized.

Steven Gonyea, a 37-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter, mischief under $5000 and possess break and enter tools.