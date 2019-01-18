OPP Conduct Aerial Traffic Enforcement

On January 16th and 17th, 2019 OPP along with the Ontario Ministry of Transport conducted aerial traffic enforcement on Highways 3 and 401.

During the two day initiative, more than 59 charges were laid with the assistance of the OPP’s Eurocopter EC135P2, light multi-purpose twin turbine engine helicopter.

Charges levied against passenger vehicles and commercial motor vehicles alike included speeding, following too closely, prohibited use of the left lane and numerous other Highway Traffic Act of Ontario offences.

“The OPP has an Eye in the Sky and we will continue to leverage all assets available to us which include our Aviation Services Division to ensure compliance with all rules of the road. I have stated before that though you may not see us we can see you and we will continue to provide a high level of enforcement to ensure our roadways remain safe for everyone. Don’t assume that the absence of a marked OPP vehicle means we aren’t out there; because we are, all the time,” said Inspector Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander for the Essex County OPP.