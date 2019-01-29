Man Helps Elderly Woman Who Fell On The Ice, Then Robs Her

Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after he first assisted a woman who had fallen on the ice, and then robbed her.

Police say that on Saturday, January 19th, 2019, an elderly female had suffered a slip and fall out front of her home in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue and was unable to get up on her own.

After a lengthy period of time, a passer-by stopped to assist her. The male entered the victim’s house and retrieved her cordless phone for her. After calling family for assistance, the male party then left the area and took the phone with him.

A second male passer-by then stopped and assisted the victim until family arrived.

It was later discovered that several other items had been taken from inside the victims home during the incident, including a quantity of Canadian currency.

The suspect who took the victim’s phone is described as a male white, slim build, 5’8″, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.