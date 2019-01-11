Feedback Wanted On Sandwich Town Murals

Windsor’s Culture department is looking for feedback on a series of Sandwich Town murals.

The 16 murals honouring significant black leaders in our community were originally exhibited along the exterior wall of a grocery store on Sandwich Street.

The grocery store has since been sold, and the murals were removed and placed in storage for safekeeping.

The City of Windsor is now looking for the community’s feedback on how to proceed with an online survey.

This survey will be available for comments until February 11th, 2019.

Two open houses will also be held,the first on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm and again on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 from 10am to noon.

Both open houses will take place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre.

If you are unable to attend either open house you can send them at email at [email protected]