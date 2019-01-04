Additional Sexual Assault Charge Laid Against Chatham-Kent Cop

A Chatham-Kent Police officer is facing additional charges.

Police say that on November 27th, 2018, they became aware of an allegation regarding the conduct of one of their Police Constables. Based on the nature of the allegation the Professional Standards Branch of the Chatham-Kent Police Service contacted the Windsor Police Service requesting investigation from an outside agency.

As a result of this investigation, Windsor Police Service Major Crime investigators, had reasonable grounds to believe that Constable Andrew Jaconelli committed the criminal offence of sexual assault. They have previously caused two charges to be laid in a previous matter.

Jaconelli is now facing one additional count of sexual assault in connection with an off duty incident that occurred in August of 2018.

The officer appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice at the Chatham Courthouse on January 4th, 2019 and was released on a recognizance of bail with specific conditions that he has to adhere to. His next court date is Tuesday January 8th, 2019.

The Chatham Kent Police Services Professional Standards Branch is conducting further internal investigations under the Police Services Act regarding the possibility of additional Police Service Act charges and a policy / procedure review as required. The involved officer was suspended from duty on December 14th, 2018. The officer has also been charged with an additional count under the Police Services Act with “Discreditable Conduct.”

Any witness who has information regarding these allegations is encouraged to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service Professional Standards Branch at 519-436-6617.