Warrants Issued After Downtown Shooting

An investigation is ongoing and suspects are wanted after a shooting in downtown Windsor this past weekend.

Police say that around 4:30am on Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 they were called to the area of Hanna Street East and Dufferin Place after reports of gun shots.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene indicating shots had been fired. A vehicle was later seized which had sustained multiple gunshot holes. No one was injured in the shooting, including the lone occupant who investigators believe was targeted in the incident.

Through investigation officers were able to determine that two males and two females were involved. One of the suspects was arrested and warrants have been issued for two others.

Sara Dalton, a 28-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with attempted murder.

Star Keisha Upham, a 32-year-old female from Windsor, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

Johnny Furia, an 18-year-old male from Windsor, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

A fourth suspect, pictured below, is also wanted.

Suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Contact police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.