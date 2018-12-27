Suspect Still Wanted After November Break And Enter Downtown

Windsor Police have arrested one male in downtown break and enter and are looking for a second.

Police say that on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 they were called an apartment building in the area of Tuscarora Street and Ouellette Avenue for a break and enter where a quantity of property was stolen.

After reviewing video surveillance investigators determined that at approximately 3:30am, a suspect forced his way into the main building and a separate business located inside.

He returned at approximately 6am with a second unknown male stole a quantity of electronics and other property.

Officers were able to identify the initial suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 at approximately 10:15am, officers located the suspect while on an unrelated matter in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue and placed him under arrest without incident.

Dale Monforton, a 42-year-old male from Windsor is charged with four counts of break and enter and theft under.

The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a pink hooded sweater, black toque, black jacket, dark jeans, carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call police.