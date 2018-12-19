PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In Walkerville

Wednesday December 19th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Christmas Lights
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

800 block of Argyle Road

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in Walkerville!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

300 block of Gladstone Avenue

600 block of Windermere Road

800 block of Argyle Road

800 block of Argyle Road

800 block of Chilver Road

800 block of Chilver Road

800 block of Kildare Road

800 block of Lincoln Road

800 block of Monmouth Road

900 block of Chilver Road

900 block of Chilver Road

900 block of Lincoln Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1100 block of Chilver Road

1200 block of Windermere Road

1700 block of Oneida Court

1900 block of Iroquois Street

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

2000 block of Willistead Crescent

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.