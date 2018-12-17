PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In South Walkerville

Monday December 17th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Christmas Lights
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1200 block of Ypres Avenue

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in South Walkerville!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

1700 block of Durham Place

1800 block of Byng Road

1900 block of Amiens Avenue

1900 block of Somme Avenue

1900 block of Somme Avenue

1900 block of Vimy Avenue

1900 block of Vimy Avenue

2000 block of Amiens Avenue

2000 block of Amiens Avenue

2000 block of Amiens Avenue

2000 block of Loraine Avenue

2000 block of Loraine Avenue

2200 block of Byng Road

2200 block of Lincoln Road

2300 block of Gladstone Avenue

2300 block of Gladstone Avenue

2300 block of Moy Avenue

2300 block of Moy Avenue

2300 block of Parkwood Avenue

2300 block of Wellesley Avenue

2400 block of Kildare Road

2400 block of Lincoln Road

2400 block of Lincoln Road

2400 block of Lincoln Road

2500 block of Kildare Road

2500 block of Kildare Road

2500 block of Windermere Road

2600 block of Byng Road

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.