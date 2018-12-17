PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In South Walkerville

1200 block of Ypres Avenue
We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in South Walkerville!
Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!
1700 block of Durham Place
1800 block of Byng Road
1900 block of Amiens Avenue
1900 block of Somme Avenue
1900 block of Somme Avenue
1900 block of Vimy Avenue
1900 block of Vimy Avenue
2000 block of Amiens Avenue
2000 block of Amiens Avenue
2000 block of Amiens Avenue
2000 block of Loraine Avenue
2000 block of Loraine Avenue
2200 block of Byng Road
2200 block of Lincoln Road
2300 block of Gladstone Avenue
2300 block of Gladstone Avenue
2300 block of Moy Avenue
2300 block of Moy Avenue
2300 block of Parkwood Avenue
2300 block of Wellesley Avenue
2400 block of Kildare Road
2400 block of Lincoln Road
2400 block of Lincoln Road
2400 block of Lincoln Road
2500 block of Kildare Road
2500 block of Kildare Road
2500 block of Windermere Road
2600 block of Byng Road
