PHOTOS: Some Of The Best Christmas Light Houses In East Windsor

Sunday December 16th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

5600 block of Queen Elizabeth Drive

We’ve driven through Windsor’s neighbourhoods looking for the brightest and best-decorated Christmas light houses. Here are some of the best we’ve found in East Windsor!

Don’t see your house but think it’s a great one? Let us know, and maybe we’ll drop by next Christmas!

1400 block of Bernard Road

1500 block of Francois Road

1500 block of Francois Road

1500 block of Francois Road

1500 block of Francois Road

1500 block of George Avenue

1700 block of Albert Road

1700 block of Ford Boulevard

1900 block of Westminster Boulevard

1900 block of Westminster Boulevard

1900 block of Westminster Boulevard

2000 block of Olive Road

2400 block of Norman Road

2400 block of Westminster Boulevard

2400 block of Westminster Boulevard

2500 block of Princess Avenue

2500 block of Princess Avenue

2900 block of Clemenceau Boulevard

3000 block of Grandview Street

3100 block of Harmony Drive

3200 block of Wachna Drive

5000 block of Grand Boulevard

