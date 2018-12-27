Elderly Woman Set To Hospital In Kingsville Hit-And-Run

Kingsville OPP are investigating after a hit-and-run in the town.

Police say on Friday, December 21st, 2018 around 12:30pm an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground while crossing Main Street East.

She required hospitalization for minor injuries received as a result of the collision.

The vehicle was travelling westbound and the male driver reportedly did get out of the vehicle for a moment, yelling at the woman, but did not stop to assist her or provide his identification.

The vehicle is described as a SUV grey or silver in colour.

The downtown area at the time was heavily populated with vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the OPP is certain that someone can assist in identifying the vehicle or driver involved and is encouraged to contact them at 519-738-3796.