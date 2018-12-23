Christmas 2018 Weather

Sunday December 23rd, 2018

Posted at 3:32pm

Weather
If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas then you won’t like the weather forecast, but f travel is on your plans, then the weather will be perfect.

On Christmas Eve Day Environment Canada says there is a 30% chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. The high for the day will be 1°C.

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy with a low of -5°C. Wind chill will be near -7°C.

Christmas Day will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high at 0°C.

