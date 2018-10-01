Wanted Man Could Be In The Area

The OPP are warning that a federal wanted offender could be in the area.

Colin Willson is described as a Caucasian male, 33 years of age, 5’8″, 170lbs with tattoos of a cross on his right shoulder and the word, “LOYALTY” on his right hand.

He is serving a five year and seven month sentence for public mischief, break and enter, drug related charges and assault causing bodily harm. He is wanted as a result of a breach of statutory release.

He is known to frequent the Windsor and Essex County area.