Wanted Man Could Be In The Area
Monday October 1st, 2018
Posted at 1:45pm
The OPP are warning that a federal wanted offender could be in the area.
Colin Willson is described as a Caucasian male, 33 years of age, 5’8″, 170lbs with tattoos of a cross on his right shoulder and the word, “LOYALTY” on his right hand.
He is serving a five year and seven month sentence for public mischief, break and enter, drug related charges and assault causing bodily harm. He is wanted as a result of a breach of statutory release.
He is known to frequent the Windsor and Essex County area.
