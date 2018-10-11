Voting Starts In LaSalle Friday

Voting by internet and telephone gets underway in LaSalle at 8:30am Friday.

Voters can make their choices using any computer, wireless device (smart phone or tablet) or touch-tone telephone. Electors will be able to vote until 8pm on Monday, October 22nd.

Whether residents have questions about the voting method or need access to the technology to vote, the Town will provide assistance. Computers and telephones will be set-up at the LaSalle Civic Centre for people to vote between October 12th and 22nd.

In addition, the Clerk’s Department has scheduled extended hours at the LaSalle Civic Centre to provide assistance to voters:

Friday, October 12th from 8:30am to 6pm

Saturday, October 13th from 10am to 3pm

Weekdays: October 15th to 19th from 8:30am to 6pm

Saturday, October 20th 10am to 3pm

Monday, October 22nd from 8:30am to 8pm

Eligible electors should have received a Voter Information Letter in the mail. This letter includes the PIN number that will be used to log into the voting system. Any eligible elector who has not received the Voter Information Letter should call the Voter Help Line at 1-833-946-3061 (toll free) or send an email to [email protected], or can visit us at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Electors in LaSalle will be voting for the positions of mayor and five councillors.

There will not be an election for deputy mayor as this position was acclaimed.

In addition, electors will vote for school board trustees for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and Conseil scolaire Viamonde (French Public). The trustees for the Greater Essex County District School Board and Conseil scolaire catholique Providence (French Catholic) were acclaimed.