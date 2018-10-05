VIDEO: Jewellery Store Break-In

OPP are looking to identify suspects after a break in at a Tecumseh jewellery store.

Police say at 5:30am on October 4th, 2018 they responded to an alarm at a jewellery store in the 1600 block of Manning Road.

Police arrived to find a window smashed and the premises entered. A significant quantity of merchandise is reported missing and the investigation is ongoing.

Two suspects were captured on security video and are believed to have fled in a motor vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.