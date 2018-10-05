VIDEO: Jewellery Store Break-In
Friday October 5th, 2018
Posted at 7:45pm
OPP are looking to identify suspects after a break in at a Tecumseh jewellery store.
Police say at 5:30am on October 4th, 2018 they responded to an alarm at a jewellery store in the 1600 block of Manning Road.
Police arrived to find a window smashed and the premises entered. A significant quantity of merchandise is reported missing and the investigation is ongoing.
Two suspects were captured on security video and are believed to have fled in a motor vehicle in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Help identify suspects involved in a break and enter to a @TownofTecumseh jewellery store at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Oct 4th. Contact #EssexCtyOPP 519-723-2491 or @CStoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). #OPP, #Community.^jr pic.twitter.com/sawVhMUSw3
— OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 5, 2018
