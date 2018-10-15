Police Photos: Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police have released photos of a continence store robbery suspect.

Police say that around 8:30am on Sunday, October 14th, 2018 a male suspect entered a store in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East with his identity concealed with clothing.

He approached the employee and demanded cash. He fled the store with a quantity of money and was last seen running eastbound on Tecumseh Road East.

The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.