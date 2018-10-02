Police Make Rooftop Arrest Of Copper Thief

Windsor Police made a roof top arrest of a suspect believed to be stealing copper in the downtown.

Police say that around 7:45am on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 officers were flagged down by citizens in the area of the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue. They told the officersthat two air conditioning units had been pushed off the roof of a building and were blocking the alley.

Officers found the air conditioning units were destroyed with multiple copper lines ripped out and loose wires hanging from the roof. Loose pieces of copper tubing were also observed in the alleyway.

Enwin Utilities attended to determine if there were any safety concerns due to the damage and exposed wires. Officers learned that a suspect may still be on the roof. Windsor Fire and Rescue attended and were utilized to gain access to the rooftop where the suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

Through investigation officers believed the suspect was attempting to steal copper wires and damaged the air conditioning units.

A 37-year-old male from Windsor is facing charges of mischief over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.