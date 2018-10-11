Police Make Arrests Connected To Downtown Shooting

Windsor Police have made several arrests in connection to a shooting in downtown Windsor on Friday, October 5th, 2018.

It happened around 1:45am in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane.

Through investigation officers found that the suspect approached a 28-year-old male, fired his handgun at him and subsequently ran from the area. The 28-year-old male was also observed pointing a handgun shortly after the incident and then handing it to another male. The 28-year-old male was also later found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected illicit drugs.

The 28-year-old male sustained serious injuries and received emergency first aid from a citizen and EMS paramedics.

Investigators were able to identify the three individuals directly involved in this incident.

One of the involved males attended Windsor Police headquarters on Monday, October 8th and was subsequently placed under arrest.

The 28-year-old male continues to recover from serious injuries sustained during the incident. On Wednesday, October 10th he was placed under arrest.

The suspected shooter was located on Wednesday, October 10th, in the 1000 block of Windsor Avenue and was placed under arrested. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. The involved firearms remain outstanding.

Luther Downey, a 26-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with:

Attempted Murder

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Robert Edwards, a 28-year-old male from Missassauga, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Point firearm

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (suspected methamphetamine)

Breach of recognizance

Anthony Jones, a 32-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with: