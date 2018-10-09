Police Investigating After Shots Fired On The West End

Windsor Police are investigating after shots were fired on the west end.

They say that around 1:45am on Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 they were called to the area of Bloomfield Road and Prince Road for a report of shots fired.

Officers attended and located spent casings near a building in the 3700 block of King Street. Witnesses advised seeing a suspicious white vehicle leaving the area shortly after hearing the gunfire.

There was no reports of anyone being injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.