Police Continue To Investigate Downtown Stabbing

Windsor Police continue to investigate a downtown stabbing.

Police say around 1am on Sunday, September 30th, 2018 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue for a large group of people fighting.

As officers arrived a large crowd dispersed and two victims were located who had sustained stab wounds. Both were males in their early twenties. One victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The suspect was described as black male with dark skin, 5’11”, 190lbs, with braided hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white pattern and black pants.