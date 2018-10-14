PHOTOS: Community Comes Together At Fundraiser For Mike Orshinsky’s Battle With ALS

Average Joes Sports Bar was packed with fun and support as the community got together to support Mike Orshinsky and his fight with ALS. The local man had been part of the band Short Notice, which was always eager to help out at fundraisers in the past. Now, the community gave back when Mike and his family needed it most at this Pasta Dinner Fundraiser to assist the Orshinsky family with expensive equipment and renovations to their home.

The Fundraiser not only featured a pasta dinner but many activities and bands lined up all evening for live entertainment, including Mike’s band. The event also featured a large silent auction, games, and a chance to get together and have a good time together while helping out a friend.