More Distracted Driving Charges Laid In The County

OPP have laid more distracted driving charges in the county.

On October 13th and 14th OPP were in Leamington in the area of Erie Street and Oak Street utilizing a plain clothes officer as a spotter and several intercepting patrol officers processing violators.

A total of 26 cell phone violations were handed out in the town over two days.

Essex County OPP have processed over 270 violations since the campaign began on September 17th.