Man Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Howard Avenue Hotel
Liz Thorne
Monday October 1st, 2018
Posted at 2:12pm
Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after dropping from the second floor of a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.
It happened around 12:30am on Monday, October 1st.
Officers canvassed a number of people who were gathered at the scene and determined there may have been a criminal element to the incident.
A 19-year-old male from Windsor was arrested at the scene without incident.
The extent of charges has not been released.
Comment With Facebook