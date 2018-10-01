Man Seriously Injured After Falling From Second Floor Of Howard Avenue Hotel

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after dropping from the second floor of a hotel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

It happened around 12:30am on Monday, October 1st.

Officers canvassed a number of people who were gathered at the scene and determined there may have been a criminal element to the incident.

A 19-year-old male from Windsor was arrested at the scene without incident.

The extent of charges has not been released.