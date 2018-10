A Windsor man was busted going well over the speed limit on the 401.

According to OPP the vehicle was caught going 190 km/hr around 4:45pm on October 8th, 2018 in the westbound lanes near Harwich Road.

The male driver, 22-year-old Ritu Ge has been charged with race a motor vehicle excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was also suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.